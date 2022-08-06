Earnings Beat: Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.7% to hit US$143m. Phillips Edison also reported a statutory profit of US$0.12, which was an impressive 39% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:PECO Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, Phillips Edison's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2022 to be US$560.8m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 24% to US$0.35. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$560.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.34 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Phillips Edison's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$36.50, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Phillips Edison analyst has a price target of US$46.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$31.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Phillips Edison's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2022 expected to display 2.5% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.0% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Phillips Edison.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Phillips Edison following these results. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Phillips Edison's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Phillips Edison going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Phillips Edison is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those doesn't sit too well with us...

