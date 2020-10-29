Earnings Beat: Park National Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Park National Corporation (NYSEMKT:PRK) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$122m, while EPS of US$1.88 beat analyst models by 16%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. AMEX:PRK Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Park National's three analysts is for revenues of US$443.9m in 2021, which would reflect a solid 11% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 6.0% to US$6.15 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$423.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.81 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$88.00, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Park National, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$97.00 and the most bearish at US$75.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Park National's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 6.1% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.3% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Park National is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Park National following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$88.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Park National analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Park National is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those can't be ignored...

