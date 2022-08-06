Earnings Beat: Outfront Media Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 3.5% to US$17.81 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$450m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Outfront Media surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$0.28 per share, a notable 19% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

NYSE:OUT Earnings and Revenue Growth August 6th 2022

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Outfront Media's six analysts is for revenues of US$1.79b in 2022, which would reflect an okay 5.8% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 26% to US$0.95. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.79b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.97 in 2022. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The consensus price target fell 8.3% to US$29.33, suggesting that the analysts might have been a bit enthusiastic in their previous valuation - or they were expecting the company to provide stronger guidance in the quarterly results. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Outfront Media analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$22.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Outfront Media is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 12% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 2.0% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.0% per year. So it looks like Outfront Media is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Furthermore, the analysts also cut their price targets, suggesting that the latest news has led to greater pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Outfront Media. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Outfront Media going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Before you take the next step you should know about the 3 warning signs for Outfront Media (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that we have uncovered.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.