Earnings Beat: Otter Tail Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR) defied analyst predictions to release its first-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 6.1% to hit US$262m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.73, some 9.4% above whatthe analysts had expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:OTTR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Otter Tail's three analysts is for revenues of US$946.4m in 2021, which would reflect a credible 3.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.49, roughly flat on the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$946.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.49 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$53.00.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Otter Tail's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.3% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.2% annually. Otter Tail is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$53.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Otter Tail going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Otter Tail that you should be aware of.

