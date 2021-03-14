Earnings Beat: Oracle Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 4.0% to US$67.16 in the week after its latest third-quarter results. Revenues were US$10b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$1.68, an impressive 95% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:ORCL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 14th 2021

Following the latest results, Oracle's 28 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$41.3b in 2022. This would be a credible 4.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to sink 12% to US$3.76 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$41.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.62 in 2022. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Oracle's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 8.6% to US$71.83. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Oracle analyst has a price target of US$85.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$57.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Oracle shareholders.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The analysts are definitely expecting Oracle's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 3.2% annualised growth to the end of 2022 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 13% annually. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Oracle is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Oracle's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Oracle's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Oracle going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

