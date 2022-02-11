Earnings Beat: Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

It's been a good week for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) shareholders, because the company has just released its latest full-year results, and the shares gained 4.6% to US$91.87. Onto Innovation reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of US$789m and statutory earnings per share of US$2.86, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Onto Innovation after the latest results.

NYSE:ONTO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 11th 2022

Following the latest results, Onto Innovation's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$958.6m in 2022. This would be a sizeable 22% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 47% to US$4.25. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$893.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.90 in 2022. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$119, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Onto Innovation at US$125 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$110. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Onto Innovation's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Onto Innovation'shistorical trends, as the 22% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2022 is roughly in line with the 27% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 11% annually. So it's pretty clear that Onto Innovation is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Onto Innovation following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$119, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Onto Innovation. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Onto Innovation going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Onto Innovation , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.