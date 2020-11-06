Earnings Beat: ON Semiconductor Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$1.3b, some 3.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.38, 263% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ON Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

After the latest results, the 24 analysts covering ON Semiconductor are now predicting revenues of US$5.68b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 9.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 101% to US$0.99. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$5.51b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.92 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 5.0% to US$27.02per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic ON Semiconductor analyst has a price target of US$35.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of ON Semiconductor'shistorical trends, as next year's 9.0% revenue growth is roughly in line with 9.9% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.9% per year. So although ON Semiconductor is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around ON Semiconductor's earnings potential next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for ON Semiconductor going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - ON Semiconductor has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) we think you should know about.

