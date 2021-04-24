Earnings Beat: NextEra Energy, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Last week, you might have seen that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) released its first-quarter result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.3% to US$78.24 in the past week. It was a curious result overall, with revenues coming in an incredible 24% below what the analysts had expected, at US$3.7b. Statutory earnings per share beat analyst models by 39% to hit US$0.84. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:NEE Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from NextEra Energy's 14 analysts is for revenues of US$20.1b in 2021, which would reflect a notable 18% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 19% to US$2.54. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$20.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.51 in 2021. The consensus seems maybe a little more pessimistic, trimming their revenue forecasts after the latest results even though there was no change to its EPS estimates.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of US$87.79, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker sales expectations next year to have a material impact on NextEra Energy's market value. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values NextEra Energy at US$101 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$72.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the NextEra Energy's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that NextEra Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 24% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.6% p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 4.7% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that NextEra Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings per share are more important to value creation for shareholders. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on NextEra Energy. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for NextEra Energy going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for NextEra Energy that you need to be mindful of.

