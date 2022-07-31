Earnings Beat: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

It's been a pretty great week for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) shareholders, with its shares surging 19% to US$27.41 in the week since its latest annual results. The statutory results were mixed overall, with revenues of US$3.1b in line with analyst forecasts, but losses of US$7.00 per share, some 6.2% larger than the analysts were predicting. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:EDU Earnings and Revenue Growth July 31st 2022

After the latest results, the consensus from New Oriental Education & Technology Group's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$2.44b in 2023, which would reflect a substantial 22% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 100% to US$0.02. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$2.19b and US$0.15 per share in losses. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

The consensus price target rose 31% to US$31.86, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values New Oriental Education & Technology Group at US$54.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.60. As you can see the range of estimates is wide, with the lowest valuation coming in at less than half the most bullish estimate, suggesting there are some strongly diverging views on how analysts think this business will perform. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 22% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 6.7% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - New Oriental Education & Technology Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple New Oriental Education & Technology Group analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - New Oriental Education & Technology Group has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

