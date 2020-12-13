Earnings Beat: National Beverage Corp. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a sad week for National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ), who've watched their investment drop 12% to US$84.40 in the week since the company reported its second-quarter result. Results look mixed - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$272m, statutory earnings beat expectations 7.4%, with National Beverage reporting profits of US$1.01 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:FIZZ Earnings and Revenue Growth December 13th 2020

Following last week's earnings report, National Beverage's four analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$1.06b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 2.4% to US$3.54. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.08b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.46 in 2021. If anything, the analysts look to have become slightly more optimistic overall; while they decreased their revenue forecasts, EPS predictions increased and ultimately earnings are more important.

There's been a 8.1% lift in the price target to US$80.25, with the analysts signalling that the higher earnings forecasts are more relevant to the business than the weaker revenue estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic National Beverage analyst has a price target of US$90.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$61.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the National Beverage's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that National Beverage's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 0.8%, compared to a historical growth rate of 8.4% over the past five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 6.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than National Beverage.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around National Beverage's earnings potential next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, long term profitability is more important for the value creation process. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on National Beverage. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for National Beverage going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Another thing to consider is whether management and directors have been buying or selling stock recently. We provide an overview of all open market stock trades for the last twelve months on our platform, here.

