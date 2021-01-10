Earnings Beat: Micron Technology, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Investors in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.0% to close at US$77.42 following the release of its quarterly results. Revenues were US$5.8b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.71, an impressive 28% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MU Earnings and Revenue Growth January 10th 2021

Following the latest results, Micron Technology's 27 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$25.0b in 2021. This would be a meaningful 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 26% to US$3.41. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$24.1b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.24 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 22% to US$94.61per share. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Micron Technology analyst has a price target of US$121 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$60.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting Micron Technology's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 13% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 10.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Micron Technology to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Micron Technology's earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Micron Technology going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Micron Technology that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.