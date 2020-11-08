Earnings Beat: Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Mettler-Toledo International beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$807m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 17%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:MTD Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Mettler-Toledo International are now predicting revenues of US$3.26b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a decent 9.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to step up 11% to US$26.67. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.16b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$25.45 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 12% to US$974per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Mettler-Toledo International analyst has a price target of US$1,170 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$580. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Mettler-Toledo International's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.1% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 5.3%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 9.0% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Mettler-Toledo International is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Mettler-Toledo International following these results. They also upgraded their revenue forecasts, although the latest estimates suggest that Mettler-Toledo International will grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Mettler-Toledo International. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Mettler-Toledo International analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Mettler-Toledo International is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

