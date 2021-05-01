Earnings Beat: Merit Medical Systems, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$249m arriving 3.2% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$0.19, 5.6% ahead of estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Merit Medical Systems after the latest results. NasdaqGS:MMSI Earnings and Revenue Growth May 1st 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Merit Medical Systems are now predicting revenues of US$999.8m in 2021. If met, this would reflect a modest 3.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to surge 1,097% to US$0.92. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$999.8m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.92 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 6.9% to US$69.00. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Merit Medical Systems analyst has a price target of US$72.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$53.00. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Merit Medical Systems' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.2% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 12% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.0% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Merit Medical Systems is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Merit Medical Systems' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Merit Medical Systems. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Merit Medical Systems analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Merit Medical Systems that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.