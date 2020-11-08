Earnings Beat: Match Group, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) defied analyst predictions to release its third-quarter results, which were ahead of market expectations. Match Group beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$640m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 13%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MTCH Earnings and Revenue Growth November 8th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 18 analysts covering Match Group is for revenues of US$2.83b in 2021, implying a painful 43% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 14% to US$2.13 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.75b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.48 in 2021. While next year's revenue estimates increased, there was also a real cut to EPS expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view of these results.

The analysts also upgraded Match Group's price target 9.7% to US$140, implying that the higher sales are expected to generate enough value to offset the forecast decline in earnings. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Match Group analyst has a price target of US$160 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$87.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Match Group shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 43% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 9.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% next year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Match Group is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Match Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Match Group , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

