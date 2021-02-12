Earnings Beat: MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$119m, some 3.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.66, 41% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGM:MCFT Earnings and Revenue Growth February 12th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for MasterCraft Boat Holdings from five analysts is for revenues of US$503.6m in 2021 which, if met, would be a sizeable 34% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. MasterCraft Boat Holdings is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.37 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$489.1m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.26 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 9.9% to US$33.25per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on MasterCraft Boat Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$26.00 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await MasterCraft Boat Holdings shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that MasterCraft Boat Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 34% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 16%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 15% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that MasterCraft Boat Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around MasterCraft Boat Holdings' earnings potential next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple MasterCraft Boat Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for MasterCraft Boat Holdings you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.