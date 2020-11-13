Earnings Beat: Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Investors in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) had a good week, as its shares rose 7.8% to close at US$14.47 following the release of its third-quarter results. Sales were dismal, with revenues of US$171k coming in some 55% below forecasts. The only bright spot was that statutory losses of US$0.51 per share were 15% smaller than the analysts had predicted. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGM:MRNS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, Marinus Pharmaceuticals' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$8.07m in 2021. This would be a sizeable 4,617% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 36% to US$2.07. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of US$4.66m and US$2.12 per share in losses. We can see there's definitely been a change in sentiment in this update, with the analysts administering a sizeable upgrade to next year's revenue estimates, while at the same time reducing their loss estimates.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$28.78, perhaps suggesting that the analysts remain concerned about ongoing losses despite the improved earnings and revenue outlook. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Marinus Pharmaceuticals at US$35.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$20.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Marinus Pharmaceuticals you should be aware of, and 2 of them are significant.

