Earnings Beat: ManpowerGroup Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$4.9b, some 5.6% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.11, 65% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on ManpowerGroup after the latest results. NYSE:MAN Earnings and Revenue Growth April 24th 2021

Following the latest results, ManpowerGroup's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$20.6b in 2021. This would be a decent 13% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 302% to US$5.93. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$19.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.09 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a solid gain to earnings per share in particular.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 12% to US$119per share. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic ManpowerGroup analyst has a price target of US$143 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$85.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await ManpowerGroup shareholders.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that ManpowerGroup's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 17% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 0.8% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 6.5% per year. Not only are ManpowerGroup's revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ManpowerGroup following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on ManpowerGroup. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple ManpowerGroup analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 6 warning signs for ManpowerGroup that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.