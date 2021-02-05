Earnings Beat: Manhattan Associates, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Investors in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) had a good week, as its shares rose 9.2% to close at US$126 following the release of its full-year results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$586m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Manhattan Associates surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$1.36 per share, modestly greater than expected. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:MANH Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Manhattan Associates from eight analysts is for revenues of US$612.5m in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 4.4% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to tumble 21% to US$1.08 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$605.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.01 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Manhattan Associates' earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$131, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Manhattan Associates analyst has a price target of US$150 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$90.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Manhattan Associates' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 4.4% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 0.6%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to see revenue growth of 14% next year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Manhattan Associates is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Manhattan Associates' earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Manhattan Associates. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Manhattan Associates analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

