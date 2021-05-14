Earnings Beat: Lincoln Educational Services Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Investors in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) had a good week, as its shares rose 6.4% to close at US$7.33 following the release of its quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$78m were what the analysts expected, Lincoln Educational Services surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.13 per share, an impressive 247% above what was forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:LINC Earnings and Revenue Growth May 14th 2021

Following the latest results, Lincoln Educational Services' three analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$325.7m in 2021. This would be a meaningful 8.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 65% to US$0.60 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$323.3m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.52 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice gain to earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analysts have become more bullish after the latest result.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 9.0% to US$10.63. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Lincoln Educational Services, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Lincoln Educational Services' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.3% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 17% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, Lincoln Educational Services is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Lincoln Educational Services' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Lincoln Educational Services' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Lincoln Educational Services going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Lincoln Educational Services you should be aware of, and 2 of them are a bit unpleasant.

