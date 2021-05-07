Earnings Beat: Kaman Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Kaman Corporation (NYSE:KAMN) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$172m, some 2.2% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.29, 73% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Kaman after the latest results. NYSE:KAMN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Kaman's three analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$741.6m, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Kaman forecast to report a statutory profit of US$1.77 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$738.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.72 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$58.00, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Kaman at US$65.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$47.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would also point out that the forecast 1.3% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021 is better than the historical trend, which saw revenues shrink 23% annually over the past five years Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 6.6% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Kaman to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Kaman's earnings potential next year. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$58.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Kaman. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Kaman going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Kaman , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.