Earnings Beat: Kadant Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) just kicked off its latest third-quarter results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$155m, some 7.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$1.28, 34% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:KAI Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Following the latest results, Kadant's five analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$663.3m in 2021. This would be a reasonable 2.2% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 33% to US$5.54. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$655.5m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.20 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Kadant's earnings potential following these results.

The consensus price target rose 12% to US$116, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Kadant analyst has a price target of US$116 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$115. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Kadant's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Kadant's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 2.2% increase next year well below the historical 14%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Kadant.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Kadant following these results. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Kadant going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Kadant that you should be aware of.

