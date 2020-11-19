Earnings Beat: JOYY Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 8.5% to hit CN¥6.5b. JOYY also reported a statutory profit of CN¥26.73, which was an impressive 756% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:YY Earnings and Revenue Growth November 19th 2020

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 22 analysts covering JOYY is for revenues of CN¥28.0b in 2021, implying a noticeable 8.0% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dive 53% to CN¥21.16 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of CN¥26.8b and earnings per share (EPS) of CN¥18.60 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about JOYY's future following the latest results, with a nice gain to the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for JOYY 13% to US$119on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on JOYY, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$165 and the most bearish at US$71.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast revenue decline of 8.0%, a significant reduction from annual growth of 34% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 16% next year. It's pretty clear that JOYY's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards JOYY following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple JOYY analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that JOYY is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those is a bit concerning...

