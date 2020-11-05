Earnings Beat: Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Jones Lang LaSalle delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$2.1b, some 14% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$2.52, an impressive 139% ahead of forecasts. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:JLL Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Jones Lang LaSalle's six analysts is for revenues of US$9.40b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 2.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to climb 11% to US$9.16. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$9.22b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.64 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$141, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Jones Lang LaSalle analyst has a price target of US$175 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$120. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Jones Lang LaSalle's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 2.3%, compared to a historical growth rate of 11% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 16% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Jones Lang LaSalle.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Jones Lang LaSalle's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Jones Lang LaSalle's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Even so, be aware that Jones Lang LaSalle is showing 2 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

