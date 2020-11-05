Earnings Beat: JAKKS Pacific, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.3% to hit US$242m. JAKKS Pacific also reported a statutory profit of US$4.27, which was an impressive 33% above what the analysts had forecast. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqGS:JAKK Earnings and Revenue Growth November 5th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for JAKKS Pacific from three analysts is for revenues of US$551.3m in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 2.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with JAKKS Pacific forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.50 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$544.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.60 in 2021. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

Despite cutting their earnings forecasts,the analysts have lifted their price target 5.6% to US$6.33, suggesting that these impacts are not expected to weigh on the stock's value in the long term. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values JAKKS Pacific at US$8.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$5.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that JAKKS Pacific is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 2.1%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 7.5% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% per year. So although JAKKS Pacific's revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for JAKKS Pacific. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on JAKKS Pacific. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple JAKKS Pacific analysts - going out to 2021, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that JAKKS Pacific is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

