Earnings Beat: Jabil Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$6.8b, some 3.9% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.99, 30% ahead of expectations. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Jabil after the latest results. NYSE:JBL Earnings and Revenue Growth March 19th 2021

Following last week's earnings report, Jabil's seven analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$28.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 66% to US$4.07. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$27.6b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.76 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Jabil 11% to US$56.44on the back of these upgrades. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Jabil, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$70.00 and the most bearish at US$42.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that Jabil's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 2.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2021 being well below the historical 10% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Jabil is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Jabil following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Jabil going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Jabil you should know about.

