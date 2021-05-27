Earnings Beat: Ituran Location and Control Ltd. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 4.2% to hit US$67m. Ituran Location and Control reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.40, which was a notable 14% above what the analyst had forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analyst is forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NasdaqGS:ITRN Earnings and Revenue Growth May 27th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ituran Location and Control's one analyst is for revenues of US$264.9m in 2021, which would reflect a decent 8.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 84% to US$1.59. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$271.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.57 in 2021. So it looks like the analyst has become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The consensus price target rose 13% to US$27.00, with the analyst apparently satisfied with the business performance despite lower revenue forecasts.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ituran Location and Control's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ituran Location and Control's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 11% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 7.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.3% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analyst also expect Ituran Location and Control to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analyst reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Ituran Location and Control's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. Yet - earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have analyst estimates for Ituran Location and Control going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ituran Location and Control that you should be aware of.

