Earnings Beat: Intel Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) just released its annual report and things are looking bullish. The company beat expectations with revenues of US$78b arriving 3.3% ahead of forecasts. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) were US$4.94, 8.3% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Intel after the latest results. NasdaqGS:INTC Earnings and Revenue Growth January 26th 2021

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 32 analysts covering Intel is for revenues of US$73.4b in 2021, implying a perceptible 5.8% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 10% to US$4.46 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$71.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.36 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 7.1% to US$62.59per share. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Intel at US$90.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$40.00. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 5.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 7.3% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.9% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Intel's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Intel's earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Intel going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Intel you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

