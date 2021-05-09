Earnings Beat: Immersion Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders might have noticed that Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) filed its first-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.8% to US$7.90 in the past week. Revenues were US$7.2m, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.07, an impressive 133% ahead of estimates. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:IMMR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 9th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Immersion's twin analysts is for revenues of US$37.7m in 2021, which would reflect a substantial 20% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to rise 3.2% to US$0.46. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$38.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.41 in 2021. Although the analysts have lowered their sales forecasts, they've also made a solid gain to their earnings per share estimates, which implies there's been something of an uptick in sentiment following the latest results.

There's been a 23% lift in the price target to US$13.50, with the analysts signalling that the higher earnings forecasts are more relevant to the business than the weaker revenue estimates.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Immersion is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 28% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 12% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 4.6% per year. So it looks like Immersion is expected to grow faster than its competitors, at least for a while.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Immersion's earnings potential next year. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. Still, earnings are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Immersion that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.