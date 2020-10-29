Earnings Beat: IDEX Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. IDEX beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$581m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 15%. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on IDEX after the latest results. NYSE:IEX Earnings and Revenue Growth October 29th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for IDEX from 15 analysts is for revenues of US$2.45b in 2021 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 4.6% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to step up 11% to US$5.49. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.45b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.43 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$192, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values IDEX at US$215 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$146. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 4.6%, in line with its 4.6% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 7.4% next year. So it's pretty clear that IDEX is expected to grow slower than similar companies in the same industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$192, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for IDEX going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for IDEX that you should be aware of.

