Earnings Beat: Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

There's been a notable change in appetite for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares in the week since its yearly report, with the stock down 11% to US$85.55. Revenues were US$2.8b, approximately in line with expectations, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) performed substantially better. EPS of US$2.21 were also better than expected, beating analyst predictions by 13%. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analyst latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HY Earnings and Revenue Growth February 28th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from lone analyst is for revenues of US$3.15b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 27% to US$2.81. In the lead-up to this report, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$3.10b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.45 in 2021. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed, we can see there's been a nice increase in earnings per share expectations, suggesting that the analyst has become more bullish after the latest result.

The analyst has been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 7.5% to US$86.00.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 4.7%p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.8% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analyst upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Hyster-Yale Materials Handling following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analyst clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Hyster-Yale Materials Handling. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2022, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

