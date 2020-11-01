Earnings Beat: Hub Group, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 5.2% to hit US$925m. Hub Group reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.74, which was a notable 15% above what the analysts had forecast. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:HUBG Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

After the latest results, the 14 analysts covering Hub Group are now predicting revenues of US$3.71b in 2021. If met, this would reflect an okay 7.6% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 37% to US$3.17. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.65b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.12 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$57.69, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Hub Group analyst has a price target of US$72.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$44.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Hub Group's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Hub Group's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.6% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 6.2% next year. Hub Group is expected to grow at about the same rate as its industry, so it's not clear that we can draw any conclusions from its growth relative to competitors.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Hub Group going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Plus, you should also learn about the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Hub Group .

