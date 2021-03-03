Earnings Beat: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Last week saw the newest first-quarter earnings release from Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. Revenues were US$6.8b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$0.17, an impressive 81% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:HPE Earnings and Revenue Growth March 4th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, Hewlett Packard Enterprise's 18 analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$27.4b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Hewlett Packard Enterprise is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$0.54 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$27.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.54 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 9.8% to US$14.80. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Hewlett Packard Enterprise, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$18.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. For example, we noticed that Hewlett Packard Enterprise's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 2.4% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 7.3% a year over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 5.4% per year. Although Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenues are expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are still bearish on the business, forecasting it to grow slower than the broader industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Hewlett Packard Enterprise's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Hewlett Packard Enterprise going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

