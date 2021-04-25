Earnings Beat: Here's What TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

A week ago, TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Results were good overall, with revenues beating analyst predictions by 6.5% to hit US$3.7b. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$1.51, some 6.5% above whatthe analysts had expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:TEL Earnings and Revenue Growth April 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for TE Connectivity from 17 analysts is for revenues of US$14.7b in 2021 which, if met, would be a solid 12% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 79% to US$5.70. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$14.0b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$5.42 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$145, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic TE Connectivity analyst has a price target of US$165 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$115. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting TE Connectivity's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 26% annualised growth to the end of 2021 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.5% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.0% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect TE Connectivity to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards TE Connectivity following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$145, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for TE Connectivity going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with TE Connectivity , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

