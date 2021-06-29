Earnings Beat: Here's What SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

As you might know, SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 18% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$5.9b, while EPS were US$1.78 beating analyst models by 20%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from seven analysts covering SYNNEX is for revenues of US$21.7b in 2021, implying an uneasy 19% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 39% to US$7.01 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$20.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.55 in 2021. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment following the latest results, withthe analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for both revenues and earnings.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$139, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values SYNNEX at US$155 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$120. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 35% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2021. That is a notable change from historical growth of 14% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 8.1% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that SYNNEX's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards SYNNEX following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$139, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

