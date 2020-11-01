Earnings Beat: Group 1 Automotive, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a mediocre week for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) shareholders, with the stock dropping 13% to US$106 in the week since its latest quarterly results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$3.0b were in line with what the analysts predicted, Group 1 Automotive surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$6.83 per share, a notable 18% above expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:GPI Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Group 1 Automotive's eight analysts is for revenues of US$11.8b in 2021, which would reflect a credible 7.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 34% to US$17.03. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$11.7b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.11 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$152, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Group 1 Automotive analyst has a price target of US$185 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$95.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Group 1 Automotive's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 7.5% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 2.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 9.1% per year. So it's clear that despite the acceleration in growth, Group 1 Automotive is expected to grow meaningfully slower than the industry average.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Group 1 Automotive's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Group 1 Automotive's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Group 1 Automotive analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Group 1 Automotive that you should be aware of.

