Earnings Beat: Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Results overall were solid, with revenues arriving 3.8% better than analyst forecasts at US$205m. Higher revenues also resulted in substantially lower statutory losses which, at US$0.25 per share, were 3.8% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGM:GDEN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Golden Entertainment from six analysts is for revenues of US$882.1m in 2021 which, if met, would be a substantial 21% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 85% to US$0.66. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$819.5m and losses of US$1.31 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Golden Entertainment's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target rose 26% to US$21.50, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Golden Entertainment at US$26.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$18.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that Golden Entertainment's revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 21% increase next year well below the historical 27%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this to the 171 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 22% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Golden Entertainment is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. There was also an upgrade to revenue estimates, although as we saw earlier, forecast growth is only expected to be about the same as the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Golden Entertainment going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

