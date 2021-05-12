Earnings Beat: Genpact Limited Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$946m, some 2.3% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.47, 26% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:G Earnings and Revenue Growth May 12th 2021

After the latest results, the nine analysts covering Genpact are now predicting revenues of US$3.97b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 6.3% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to increase 9.3% to US$1.81. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.97b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$51.00, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Genpact, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$54.00 and the most bearish at US$41.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Genpact'shistorical trends, as the 8.5% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 is roughly in line with the 9.6% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry (in aggregate), which analyst estimates suggest will see revenues grow 14% annually. So although Genpact is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Genpact's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$51.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Genpact. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Genpact going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Genpact you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.