Earnings Beat: GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:JOB) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

GEE Group, Inc. (NYSEMKT:JOB) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. GEE Group outperformed on both revenues and the expected loss per share, with revenues of US$35m beating estimates by 11%. Statutory losses were US$0.02, 91% smaller thanthe analyst expected. Following the result, the analyst has updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimate suggests is in store for next year. AMEX:JOB Earnings and Revenue Growth February 18th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from GEE Group's single analyst is for revenues of US$138.5m in 2021, which would reflect a notable 9.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to tip over into lossmaking territory, with the analyst forecasting statutory losses of -US$0.36 per share in 2021. Before this earnings announcement, the analyst had been modelling revenues of US$129.5m and losses of US$0.76 per share in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about GEE Group's future following the latest consensus numbers, with a very promising decrease in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target rose 57% to US$2.75, with the analyst encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that GEE Group's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 9.1%, compared to a historical growth rate of 15% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 6.5% next year. So it's pretty clear that, while GEE Group's revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analyst reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analyst believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on GEE Group. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have analyst estimates for GEE Group going out as far as 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - GEE Group has 4 warning signs (and 1 which is a bit unpleasant) we think you should know about.

