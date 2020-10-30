Earnings Beat: Garmin Ltd. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Statutory revenue and earnings both blasted past expectations, with revenue of US$1.1b beating expectations by 24% and earnings per share (EPS) reaching US$1.63, some 67% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NasdaqGS:GRMN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Garmin from ten analysts is for revenues of US$4.23b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 7.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 11% to US$4.73 in the same period. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$4.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.50 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of US$107, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Garmin at US$125 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$86.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Garmin shareholders.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 7.5%, in line with its 6.7% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 9.4% per year. So although Garmin is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's forecast to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Garmin's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$107, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Garmin. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Garmin going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Garmin has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.