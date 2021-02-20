Earnings Beat: Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 2.1% to US$43.11 in the week after its latest annual results. Gaming and Leisure Properties reported US$1.2b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.30 beat expectations, being 8.6% higher than what the analysts expected. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:GLPI Earnings and Revenue Growth February 20th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from Gaming and Leisure Properties' twelve analysts is for revenues of US$1.11b in 2021, which would reflect a measurable 3.5% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to shrink 3.2% to US$2.24 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.20b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.24 in 2021. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest results announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$46.91even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Gaming and Leisure Properties analyst has a price target of US$52.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$36.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 3.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 12% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.7% next year. It's pretty clear that Gaming and Leisure Properties' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target held steady at US$46.91, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

