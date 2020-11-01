Earnings Beat: Fortinet, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a sad week for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT), who've watched their investment drop 15% to US$110 in the week since the company reported its quarterly result. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$651m were what the analysts expected, Fortinet surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.75 per share, an impressive 32% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:FTNT Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Fortinet's 24 analysts is for revenues of US$2.96b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 21% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 5.1% to US$2.59 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.92b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.49 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$139, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Fortinet, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$170 and the most bearish at US$102 per share. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Fortinet shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Fortinet'shistorical trends, as next year's 21% revenue growth is roughly in line with 18% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 13% per year. So although Fortinet is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Fortinet following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Fortinet going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Fortinet that you need to be mindful of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.