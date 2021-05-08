Earnings Beat: Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) just released its latest quarterly results and things are looking bullish. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$783m, some 2.7% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.71, 32% ahead of expectations. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:FND Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Floor & Decor Holdings' 19 analysts is for revenues of US$3.20b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 20% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory per-share earnings are expected to be US$2.31, roughly flat on the last 12 months. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.06b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.95 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a nice increase in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Floor & Decor Holdings 8.3% to US$123on the back of these upgrades. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Floor & Decor Holdings at US$137 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$100.00. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Floor & Decor Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 28% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 17% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 11% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Floor & Decor Holdings to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Floor & Decor Holdings following these results. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Floor & Decor Holdings analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Floor & Decor Holdings that you need to be mindful of.

