Earnings Beat: Flex Ltd. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) came out with a strong set of second-quarter numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. The company beat both earnings and revenue forecasts, with revenue of US$6.0b, some 8.0% above estimates, and statutory earnings per share (EPS) coming in at US$0.22, 71% ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqGS:FLEX Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2020

Following last week's earnings report, Flex's nine analysts are forecasting 2021 revenues to be US$22.7b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 28% to US$0.83. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$22.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.71 in 2021. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target rose 14% to US$17.86, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Flex analyst has a price target of US$21.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$15.00. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Flex's past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 1.5% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 0.2% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Flex's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Flex's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Flex's revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

