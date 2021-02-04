Earnings Beat: Ferrari N.V. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Last week, you might have seen that Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE) released its full-year result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to US$200 in the past week. It looks to have been a decent result overall - while revenue fell marginally short of analyst estimates at US$3.3b, statutory earnings beat expectations by a notable 15%, coming in at US$3.28 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:RACE Earnings and Revenue Growth February 4th 2021

After the latest results, the 16 analysts covering Ferrari are now predicting revenues of US$5.06b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a huge 53% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 71% to US$4.73. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$4.19b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.91 in 2021. There has definitely been an improvement in perception after these results, with the analysts noticeably increasing both their earnings and revenue estimates.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of €193, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Ferrari analyst has a price target of €301 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at €118. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ferrari's past performance and to peers in the same industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Ferrari's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 53% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 4.4% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 23% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Ferrari to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Ferrari following these results. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Ferrari analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

