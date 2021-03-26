Earnings Beat: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

As you might know, Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) just kicked off its latest annual results with some very strong numbers. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 2.6% better than analyst forecasts at US$177m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.12 per share, some 2.6% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NasdaqCM:FTHM Earnings and Revenue Growth March 25th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Fathom Holdings' two analysts is for revenues of US$247.6m in 2021, which would reflect a major 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are forecast to balloon 104% to US$0.24 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$223.3m and losses of US$0.28 per share in 2021. So there's been quite a change-up of views after the recent consensus updates, with the analysts making a sizeable increase to their revenue forecasts while also reducing the estimated loss as the business grows towards breakeven.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$55.50, implying that their latest estimates don't have a long term impact on what they think the stock is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2021 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 40% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 37% annual growth over the past three years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 14% annually. So it's pretty clear that Fathom Holdings is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$55.50, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At least one analyst has provided forecasts out to 2024, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

