Earnings Beat: Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Lifting Their Forecasts

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) defied analyst predictions to release its quarterly results, which were ahead of market expectations. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 7.4% better than analyst forecasts at US$346m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were US$0.70 per share, some 7.4% smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

NYSE:EXPR Earnings and Revenue Growth June 5th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Express' four analysts is for revenues of US$1.88b in 2022, which would reflect a huge 40% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 77% to US$1.05. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.72b and losses of US$1.34 per share in 2022. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Express' future following the latest consensus numbers, with a very favorable reduction to the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The consensus price target rose 18% to US$4.83, with the analysts encouraged by the higher revenue and lower forecast losses for next year. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Express, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$5.00 and the most bearish at US$4.50 per share. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting Express is an easy business to forecast or the the analysts are all using similar assumptions.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Express is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 57% annualised growth until the end of 2022. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 9.2% annual decline over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.8% per year. Not only are Express' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting revenues to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Express. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have forecasts for Express going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Express (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

