Earnings Beat: ePlus inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. ePlus delivered a significant beat to revenue and earnings per share (EPS) expectations, with sales hitting US$433m, some 16% above indicated. Statutory EPS were US$1.48, an impressive 45% ahead of forecasts. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results. NasdaqGS:PLUS Earnings and Revenue Growth November 6th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, ePlus' four analysts currently expect revenues in 2021 to be US$1.57b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 8.6% to US$4.80 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.47b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$4.18 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a decent improvement in earnings per share in particular.

Despite these upgrades,the analysts have not made any major changes to their price target of US$84.50, suggesting that the higher estimates are not likely to have a long term impact on what the stock is worth. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on ePlus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$89.00 and the most bearish at US$80.00 per share. This is a very narrow spread of estimates, implying either that ePlus is an easy company to value, or - more likely - the analysts are relying heavily on some key assumptions.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 0.7% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 5.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.8% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that ePlus' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards ePlus following these results. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for ePlus going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ePlus that you should be aware of.

