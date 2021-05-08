Earnings Beat: Envista Holdings Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

As you might know, Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NVST) just kicked off its latest quarterly results with some very strong numbers. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 7.9% to hit US$709m. Envista Holdings also reported a statutory profit of US$0.41, which was an impressive 58% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:NVST Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Envista Holdings' eleven analysts is for revenues of US$2.85b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 16% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 84% to US$1.41. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.74b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.18 in 2021. There's been a pretty noticeable increase in sentiment, with the analysts upgrading revenues and making a substantial gain in earnings per share in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Envista Holdings 8.0% to US$49.36on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic Envista Holdings analyst has a price target of US$57.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$45.00. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Envista Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 23% growth to the end of 2021 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 7.4% a year over the past year. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 8.0% annually. Not only are Envista Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Envista Holdings' earnings potential next year. Pleasantly, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and their forecasts suggest the business is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Envista Holdings analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Envista Holdings , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

