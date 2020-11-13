Earnings Beat: eGain Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Shareholders in eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) had a terrible week, as shares crashed 35% to US$11.90 in the week since its latest first-quarter results. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$19m were what the analysts expected, eGain surprised by delivering a (statutory) profit of US$0.06 per share, an impressive 29% above what was forecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NasdaqCM:EGAN Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for eGain from six analysts is for revenues of US$77.7m in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 4.1% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to crater 73% to US$0.07 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$80.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 in 2021. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their sales forecasts and making a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 5.4% to US$17.57. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values eGain at US$22.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$15.00. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. The analysts are definitely expecting eGain's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 4.1% growth ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.0% per annum over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 13% per year. It seems obvious that, while the future growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, eGain is expected to grow slower than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for eGain. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of eGain's future valuation.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple eGain analysts - going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

However, before you get too enthused, we've discovered 1 warning sign for eGain that you should be aware of.

