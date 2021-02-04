Earnings Beat: Echo Global Logistics, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) defied analyst predictions to release its yearly results, which were ahead of market expectations. It was overall a positive result, with revenues beating expectations by 2.1% to hit US$2.5b. Echo Global Logistics reported statutory earnings per share (EPS) US$0.60, which was a notable 14% above what the analysts had forecast. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NasdaqGS:ECHO Earnings and Revenue Growth February 5th 2021

Following the latest results, Echo Global Logistics' ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.74b in 2021. This would be a notable 9.1% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 92% to US$1.17. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$2.74b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.17 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$32.23. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Echo Global Logistics, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$37.00 and the most bearish at US$23.50 per share. This shows there is still a bit of diversity in estimates, but analysts don't appear to be totally split on the stock as though it might be a success or failure situation.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Echo Global Logistics' past performance and to peers in the same industry. Next year brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to grow 9.1%, in line with its 8.5% annual growth over the past five years. Juxtapose this against our data, which suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 7.9% per year. So although Echo Global Logistics is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to sales forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Echo Global Logistics. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. We have estimates - from multiple Echo Global Logistics analysts - going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Echo Global Logistics you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.